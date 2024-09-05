DogFest celebrates 10th birthday at Knebworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The nation’s favourite dog-friendly festival returns to Knebworth House this September to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are in for a treat as DogFest returns to the stunning grounds of Knebworth House on 21st and 22nd September and promises to be bigger and better than ever!

With a fantastic lineup of activities, competitions, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, DogFest, the UK's ultimate dog-friendly festival, invites you to a weekend filled with fun and excitement.

What began in 2014 as a small gathering for dog-lovers is now a much-loved canine extravaganza, with events taking place at seven venues across the country. Over the past ten years, more than one million dogs and visitors have attended DogFest across 29 different venues.

CEO and Founder of DogFest, Nicole Cooper, said:“We are so excited about our 10th anniversary year! Since our first event, more than 50,000 very soggy doggies have enjoyed splashing around in our Dog Diving activities, there have been over 1,000 winners in our Fun Dog Shows and over 650 miles have been covered in our Big Dog Walks – which is further than walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End!”

Dog enjoying the agility course at DogFest

From thrilling dog displays and expert advice to shopping opportunities and delicious food, DogFest at Knebworth House is a must-visit for anyone passionate about our canine companions.

Event Highlights:

Dog Activities and Competitions: Join in the fun with agility courses, dog diving, flyball, and the popular Fun Dog Show, where dogs of all shapes and sizes can strut their stuff and win amazing prizes.

Expert Advice and Workshops: Learn from the best with talks and demonstrations from leading dog trainers, behaviorists, and nutritionists. Discover new training techniques, health tips, and grooming secrets to keep your dog happy and healthy.

Breed meet ups

Shopping Village: Explore a wide range of stalls offering everything from premium pet food and accessories to unique dog-themed gifts and artwork. Treat your dog to something special or find the perfect present for a fellow dog lover.

Food and Drink: Enjoy a variety of delicious food and drink options, including gourmet street food, refreshing beverages, and tasty treats for your furry friends. There’s something to satisfy every appetite.

Kids' Zone: Keep the little ones entertained with a dedicated kids’ area featuring fun activities, face painting, and games. DogFest is a family-friendly event that guarantees smiles for everyone.

Knebworth House, with its picturesque gardens and historic charm, provides the perfect backdrop for DogFest. Enjoy a scenic walk around the estate, capture stunning photos, and create lasting memories with your beloved pet.

Tickets are on sale now. To book and for further information: dogfest.co.uk