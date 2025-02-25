Eve Appeal Tea Party

Claire with her daughters, Laura, Anne and Sophie, and Grandson Miles two years before she died.

Local woman Anne Elliott-Flockhart is holding a Tea Party for the Eve Appeal which funds groundbreaking research into gynaecological cancers.

The Tea Party which is being held on Saturday 29 March 2025 from 10am -12 noon at Sandy Scout Hut, will help raise funds for ovarian cancer research and boost awareness of the disease.

In 2003 Anne’s Mum Claire was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she underwent several courses of chemotherapy over the years but finally lost her battle in 2007 at the tender age of 51. Before her Mum developed the disease Anne had never heard of ovarian cancer.

It’s been eighteen years since Anne lost her mum but she thinks about her every day. She holds her tea parties in her mum’s honour and to help stop another daughter from losing her mum.

In the UK nearly 7,500 women and people with ovaries are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year and it is the sixth most common cancer in women.

Anne is inviting you to join her at the tea party to learn more about the disease and help raise vital funds for research.

There will be stalls, raffle and lots of lovely tea and cakes.

For further information please contact Anne via [email protected] or search for Anne’s Eve Appeal Fundraising page on Facebook.

For further information about the Eve Appeal please see www.eveappeal.org.uk Registered Charity Number: 1091708 & SCO42612