After a triumphant inaugural event, ‘For Men To Talk…And Fish’ is thrilled to announce its second gathering, to be held at the picturesque Manor Farm Lakes in Lower Caldecote, on Saturday 2 September 2023.

This unique initiative aims to foster open conversations about men’s mental health while enjoying the therapeutic benefits of fishing.

The event will be hosted by a compassionate and fully qualified facilitator, who is a level 2 angling coach with over 30 years of experience in the world of fishing. As a testament to their dedication, if required, participants will be provided with fishing tackle and bait, ensuring everyone can enjoy a memorable and fulfilling experience.

'For Men To Talk' gives men who are suffering mentally to talk with other fellow sufferers.

Men’s mental health has become an increasingly prominent concern in recent years, with issues such as anxiety, depression and grief affecting a significant portion of the male population. ‘For Men To Talk’ host physical, virtual and walking meetings creating a safe and welcoming space for men to share their struggles and triumphs with fellow sufferers. Now it’s time to engage in the meditative activity of fishing.

The serene surroundings of Manor Farm Lakes offer an ideal backdrop for the event, providing a tranquil and supportive environment for participants to connect, open up and support one another.

Numerous studies have shown that spending time outdoors and engaging in fishing can have positive effects on mental well-being, reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

During the event, participants will have the chance to bond with others facing similar challenges, forming a sense of camaraderie and understanding that can be immensely beneficial on the journey to healing.

The first edition of ‘For Men To Talk…and Fish’ received overwhelming praise from attendees, with many expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to share their emotions without judgment.

“We are delighted to bring ‘For Men To Talk…and Fish’ back for a second time,” said founder Luke Newman.

“The response we received after the first event was heartwarming and we are committed to continuing our efforts to provide different kind of safe spaces for open conversations.”

“I was nervous about going, but there was no need to. Two hours of laughs and I’m going to take my sons fishing very soon. Whilst fishing, I was able to forget about my troubles and life in general. I would recommend it to anyone,” shared one of the participants.

The event is open to men of all ages and backgrounds, regardless of their fishing experience. Whether seasoned anglers or complete novices, everyone is encouraged to join and benefit from the therapeutic aspects of fishing and the healing power of shared dialogue.

The cost is £20 each and all attendees must have a rod licence to fish before the event. Rod licence costs £6.60 for one day, £13.20 for eight days or £33 for one year.

To participate in ‘For Men To Talk…and Fish’, interested individuals can contact Luke Newman on 07709 446480 or [email protected].

