Fostering information event - Ampthill office drop in
Are you interested in fostering? Currently there are hundreds of children waiting to find a foster family across Biggleswade. Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes.
We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello, begin your fostering journey, and learn about the process.
Date: Wednesday 7th May
Time: 10am - 2pm
Address: 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND
If you cannot make our event but wish to talk about fostering, then you can call 01462 431 774 or visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/ampthill