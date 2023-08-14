Get ready for this year's rebranded Sandy Show - set to take place this September

The awards and trophies at The Sandy Garden & Craft Show 2023, will be presented by Mayor of Sandy

Sandy’s long-running show – which has been running since 1868 – has a brand new look.

The Sandy Show is now The Sandy Garden & Craft Show, with the new up-to-date approach designed to attract more visitors and exhibitors.

And the awards and trophies at this year’s event will be presented by the town’s mayor Joanna Hewitt.

Sandy Garden & Craft Show 2023

The new-look show was officially launched at this year’s Sandy Carnival, showing off the bright new image. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram allow visitors to comment and post articles and images relating to crafting, growing, baking an brewing - much more in tune with our modern habits and hobbies.

However, there is still a lot to be proud of in terms a existing show categories, such as Vegetable Classes, Flowers, Floral Art, Soft Handicrafts, Junior Classes (more inclusive than ever), Cookery & Baking, not forgetting Brewing (wines, beers & gin!).

This year, especially for exhibitors who may only want to display some of their work without entering any official classes, there will also be a non-competition display table. This will allow potential future entrants to gauge reaction to their exhibits and encourage them to compete in future Shows.

To find out more, please visit the Show's website at: www.thesandyshow.co.uk . Here you can download the 2023 show brochure, entry form, as well as the List of judges and general rules of The Sandy Garden & Craft Show.