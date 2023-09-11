Come along to the launch of the walking route of the Potton Green Wheel - 10.00am, Sunday 17th September at The Hollow, Biggleswade Road, Potton.

When fully complete, the Potton Green Wheel will be a multi-user accessible corridor around the town, passing through and besides areas of historic, wildlife and landscape value.

The Potton Green Green has been developed by a partnership between Beds RCC, Central Bedfordshire Council, Potton Town Council, Sutton Parish Council and local residents.

To date, work has focussed on creating an initial walking route through some of the areas most attractive sites.

In the coming years it is hoped the Green Wheel will enhanced and extended with the upgrading of paths to allow riding and the creation of brand news paths where they are needed.

The launch event will feature a few short speeches at 10am followed soon after by a choice of walks: the full route of 5.75 miles / 9.25km or a shorter option of 2.5 miles / 4km.

You will be be able to pick up a free Potton Green Wheel leaflet and there will be some activity sheets for younger walkers.

Refreshments will be available to buy from the Boundary Café.

Jake Kirby, Green Wheel Development Officer from Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity said:

“Working on the development of Potton Green Wheel has been a very exciting journey, and I am pleased that we are able to bring this new asset to Potton and Sutton.