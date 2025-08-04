Go, go, go Joseph! Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Milton Keynes Theatre this month

The acclaimed London Palladium production of this beloved musical comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wed 6 – Sun 10 Aug for the final week of this UK tour.

Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group are delighted to announce the return of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat to Milton Keynes Theatre, having played to packed audiences in 2022. The sensational London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical returns to the Milton Keynes Theatre this August, where it plays from Wed 6 – Sun 10 Aug.

Starring in this show as Pharaoh will be Joe McElderry, who previouslyperformed as Joseph in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconicmusical during an extensive 2017 / 2018 UK tour. Joe McElderry has been non-stop ever since he burst onto the scene in 2009 as the baby-faced winner of The X Factor. The singer quickly stormed into the UK charts with his debut album Wide Awake, before discovering a new sound during his winning stint on the ITV show Popstar to Operastar in 2011. Joe has been a regular on the stage too, receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of the titular role in The Who’s rock opera Tommy and a leading role in Club Tropicana: The Musical.

Starring alongside Joe will be Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos, gainingover 25 million views and more recently delighted audiences as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium. Adam Filipe’s credits include Titanic The Musical (UK Tour), Prince Of Egypt, Original West End Cast and Les Misérables (Queens Theatre). Concert Credits: vocalist for Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between (UK Tour) and Houdini in Side Show: in Concert (London Palladium).

Completing the 2025tour company are Hugh Cotton asReuben and Will Haswell as Simeon. The rest of the company comprises: Aaron Archer; Bella Baldock; Daniel Bowskill; Imogen Bowtell; Taylor Bridges; Joseph Brownlie-Johnson; Joseph Craig; Davide Fienauri; Ellie Greenway; Oliver Hawes; Kiera Haynes; Siobhan James; Ben Lancaster; Nicole Lupino; Bradley Perret; Harvey Shulver; Jessica Sutton; Charley Warburton; Jenna Warne; and Alex Woodward.

The production’s children’s company consists of Luke Beggs, Sofija Bele, Sidney Bond, Chloe Boyle, Coco Chapman, Charlie Cox, Max Crisp, Shae Marie David, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu, Josh Desai, Erin Donovan, Jasper Eglin, Safia Francis, Ernie Seiji Fransella, Marisia Georgiannaki, Poppy Graham, Coco-Lili Hodder, Poppy Kunorubwe, Eliott Marsden, Alex Neophytou, Shyanne Ononiwu, Rio-Blake Power, Leia O'Sullivan, Zachary Richardson, Daniel Rodriguez Castillo, Felix Schmitt, Dexter Seaton, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Arthur Tennant and Raine Williamson.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version ofJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoathas become one of the world’s most belovedfamily musicals. The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times, including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide. Featuring much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heavenand Go, Go, Go, Joseph, the London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence’s credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon, Chess and Cinderella, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les Misérables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show’s choreographer; Set and Costume Design are by the award-winning Morgan Large, Ben Cracknell is Lighting Designer; Gareth Owen, Sound Designer; Sam Cox is Wigs, Hair & Make Up Designer; John Cameron, Orchestrator; John Rigby, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director; Nikki Woollaston is Associate Director; Thalia Burt, Associate Choreographer; David Grindrod CDG, Casting Director and Amy Beadel, Children’s Casting Director.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob’s favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt’s famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes