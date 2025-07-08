John Bunyan Sports and Fitness to hold Wellbeing Games for local community
Everyone across Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, and Luton is invited to come along and try a range of activities, perhaps even a new sport, and get a free health check. The activities are all completely free of charge, with many suitable for the whole family.
Supporting healthier, more active communities, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness is run by GLL, the charitable social enterprise, on behalf of Bedford Borough Council. GLL’s mission is to improve the physical, mental and social wellbeing of local communities.
John Bunyan Sports and Fitness is a leisure centre for the entire family to engage in physical activities and have fun. Facilities include a 45 station gym, fitness class studio, cycle studio, sports hall, squash courts, soft play, sensory room, and café for post workout session catch ups.
The Bedfordshire and Luton Wellbeing Games will include:
- Taster sessions such as yoga, gym circuits, and seated exercises
- Sport activity tasters including basketball with Bedford Thunder, inclusive golf, Mixed Martial Arts
- Blood pressure/health checks by the GLL Healthwise team
- Soft play sessions, sensory room sessions, cardio wall sessions, community garden tours
- Tours of John Bunyan Sports and Fitness facilities, including its gym which features dedicated cardio, free weights and functional fitness zones
- Information stalls from local charities/groups
- Access to a body stat machine
The Mile Road leisure centre has disability parking bays, wheelchair accessible entrances and toilets, as well as lifts.