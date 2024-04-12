Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amelia-Rose Aris from Upper Caldecote is to be crowned as the May Queen at the traditional Ickwell May Day festival on May 6.

Amelia-Rose is 12-years-old and a pupil at Bedford Girls school where she enjoys playing hockey and lacrosse. She also has a real passion for drama and is a member of the Masquerades Youth Theatre Group in Northill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She first danced in the May Day festival when she was five and has loved taking part ever since. In becoming May Queen she is following in the footsteps of her mum, aunt and great aunt who are all former May Queens.

Amelia-Rose Aris. Picture: Jo Levey

Amelia said: “It’s a real honour to be chosen as this year’s May Queen. I am really looking forward to watching the children and adults dancing alongside Erin, Holly and Elise who will celebrate the day with me”.

The May Day festival starts at 1.30pm when the procession departs from the Crown pub in Northill. The procession is led by Morris dancers from the Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men and tractors and trailers transport the May Queen, her attendants, page boys and flower girls to Ickwell Green.

Upon arrival at Ickwell, Amelia-Rose will be crowned as May Queen by outgoing Queen Tierney. She will also be presented with a flowery garland and sceptre by her attendants: Erin Sydney-Smith, Holly Wilkinson and Elise Sivers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spectacular display of dancing will follow the crowning ceremony with country dancing and morris dancing by children of the Parish, followed by dancing by the adult 'old scholars' who will weave the ribbons around the maypole. Visitors who stay to the end of the dancing in the arena can take part and have a dance around the maypole too.

Across from the dancing arena there will be stalls and sideshows for visitors to enjoy as well as refreshments including home-made cakes in the village hall.