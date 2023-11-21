Music of the Night

The music includes the Seal Lullaby by Eric Whitacre, Morten Lauridsen’s Nocturnes and Josef Rheinberger’s “Abendlied” which the choir once sang to visitors from Biggleswade’s twin town Erlensee who were moved to tears by the beautiful rendition. The choir hopes to rekindle that special performance on Thursday.There will also be complementary vocal solos on the night theme including music from Les Miserables, Hansel & Gretel and A Little Night Music.Tickets are available on the door, price £10 including refreshments. Accompanied under 18s admitted free. It’s ten years since the choir’s first concert in Ashwell in Autumn 2013. The choir was set up with the aim of providing high quality choral music to the local community in a range of styles, from renaissance and baroque to jazz, gospel and modern works; Also, to welcome and support young singers moving on from East Bedfordshire Youth Choir. That’s still very much a part of the choir’s ethos and they welcome enquiries from singers in all voice parts. For more information, see www.eastbedschamberchoir.co.uk