A true home-grown talent, Maddie is returning to her roots to share her musical journey and enchant audiences nationwide.

Heralded as a rising star in the folk music scene, Maddie Morris's accolades include winning the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019, and playing at folk festivals including Cambridge Folk Festival.

Her soulful tunes and poetic lyrics have garnered acclaim, making the anticipation for "Skin" and the upcoming tour even more palpable.

Musician Maddie Morris.