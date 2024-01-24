Musician originally from Arlesey to embark on England tour
Arlesey's own, Maddie Morris, is set to take the stage on a full England tour, paving the way for the release of her debut album, "Skin," on February 23rd under the esteemed No Masters record label.
A true home-grown talent, Maddie is returning to her roots to share her musical journey and enchant audiences nationwide.
Heralded as a rising star in the folk music scene, Maddie Morris's accolades include winning the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019, and playing at folk festivals including Cambridge Folk Festival.
Her soulful tunes and poetic lyrics have garnered acclaim, making the anticipation for "Skin" and the upcoming tour even more palpable.
Tickets for the tour are available on her official website, maddiemorrismusic.co.uk and local gigs include St Albans Folk Club on the 14th of February, Cambridge Folk Club on the 16th of February and The Stables on the 23rd of February.