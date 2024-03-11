New community 7-a-side leagues starting in Biggleswade in April

Two new 7-a-side leagues are starting in Biggleswade – and teams are urged to join now before the last few remaining places are snapped up! Our leagues are already proving popular with 34 teams playing in St Neots, and our new leagues will take place at Stratton Leisure on Wednesdays and Sundays!
By Conor MurphyContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:44 GMT
Teams are competing for top prizes, in the Leisure Leagues Prize Draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away. The top prize is a trip to Benidorm for the whole team.

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

There is free entry and two free games to all new teams, meaning a saving of over £120 for our Wednesday and Sunday 7-a-side leagues in Biggleswade.

Individual players are also welcome and players can also pay for their matches with Google and Apple Pay. Both industry firsts.

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.

Anyone who wants to join the 7-a-side leagues in Biggleswade can do so here: www.leisureleagues.net/

