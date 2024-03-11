New community 7-a-side leagues starting in Biggleswade in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teams are competing for top prizes, in the Leisure Leagues Prize Draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away. The top prize is a trip to Benidorm for the whole team.

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is free entry and two free games to all new teams, meaning a saving of over £120 for our Wednesday and Sunday 7-a-side leagues in Biggleswade.

Join our weekly 7-a-side football!

Individual players are also welcome and players can also pay for their matches with Google and Apple Pay. Both industry firsts.

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.