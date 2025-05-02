Nexus Fostering: Fostering information event

Nexus Fostering is an Ofsted outstanding fostering agencyNexus Fostering is an Ofsted outstanding fostering agency
Come and say hello at our fostering information event. Find out about fostering across Biggleswade by coming to our monthly fostering open day on Wednesday 21st May between 12-2pm where you can meet us and learn how you can become a foster carer.

Are you interested in fostering? Currently there are hundreds of children waiting to find a foster family across Biggleswade. Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes.

We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello, begin your fostering journey, and learn about the process.

Date: Wednesday 21st May

Nexus Fostering Office in AmpthillNexus Fostering Office in Ampthill
Time: 12 - 2pm

Address: 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

If you cannot make our event but wish to talk about fostering, then you can call 01462 431 774 or visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/ampthill

