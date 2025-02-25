Paddles up! Sue Ryder’s Bedford Dragon Boat Race gets set for ‘oar-some’ return this summer

Sue Ryder’s popular dragon boat event will return as part of Bedford’s Kite and Motoring Festival in June, offering local businesses and community groups the chance to have some ‘oar-some’ fun on the river.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen crews are expected to battle it out on an exciting 200 metre course along the picturesque River Ouse at Bedford Embankment, all while raising vital funds for the charity that runs Sue Ryder St Johns’ Hospice in Moggerhanger.

The popular fundraiser is returning to Bedford on Sunday 22 June, and promises to be an adrenaline-filled day to remember. Races will take place throughout the day in front of keen supporters and spectators, with teams competing to take home the coveted title of Dragon Boat Champions 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showcased in the beautiful setting of the Bedford Embankment, the Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival attracts thousands of visitors annually. This year, in addition to the much-anticipated charity dragon boat race, the festival promises a host of family-friendly attractions, including breathtaking kite shows, classic car displays and live music and entertainment.

Unleash your inner dragon and help raise vital funds for Sue Ryder.

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, expressed his excitement at the event's return. "We're thrilled to be part of the spectacular Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival and are looking forward to seeing the dragon boats back on the water. It’s a fantastic opportunity for local businesses and community groups to come together, support the invaluable work of Sue Ryder, and have a really exhilarating day out! Embrace your inner dragon and sign up today – no prior experience is needed!”

Teams will consist of 11 to 15 members, while a drummer at the front steers the boat and drums out a rhythm to follow. Each team is guaranteed three races, and trophies will be awarded to the overall winner, with medals for the crews placed first, second and third overall.

To sign up, visit sueryder.org/DragonBoat, contact the fundraising team on 01767 642412 or email: [email protected]