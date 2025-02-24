Potton Hall for All opens its doors this March

Potton Hall for All January 2025

Potton Hall for All is throwing open its doors for the first time next month – and all are warmly invited to drop in and check out the town’s newest and biggest venue!

Located off Hutchinson Rise (SG19 2DZ) in Potton, the venue will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2.

Come and chat to some of our local groups and organisations who will be there to talk to visitors and don’t miss Potton History Society’s display about Potton old and new. Free light refreshments will be available.

The new Hall will be opening for bookings soon, and any enquiries should be directed to [email protected] . See our Facebook page photo section room plan, capacities and expression of interest form/prices: www.facebook.com/PottonHallForAll/photos

Potton Hall for All open days 1 7 2nd March 10am to 4pm

The community building has two meeting rooms (which can be joined together) and one large hall which can seat around 200 people theatre style. There is also kitchen with serving hatch onto the foyer.

The building has flat access throughout and sliding door entry.

Although the brand-new hall has parking for 50 cars, we expect the open days to be busy so please walk or share cars if possible and park with consideration using the designated bays only.