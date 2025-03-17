Red Arrows return to Shuttleworth for Festival of Flight

Red Arrows at Flying Festival 2019.

The Red Arrows are set to make a welcome return to Shuttleworth, in Biggleswade, this summer on the Saturday of their Festival of Flight air show (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June). Better still, tickets start from £39, and kids go free.

An iconic staple of British culture – from flying over Buckingham Palace to featuring in the film version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, is the public face of the Royal Air Force, representing the service’s speed, agility and precision. The display team fly distinctive Hawk fast-jets in thrilling formations, using red, white and blue smoke to add to their stunning displays.

The Festival of Flight air show is the jewel in the crown of Shuttleworth’s air show season, spreading across two days and featuring the most extensive line up of thrilling visiting aircraft – including the Red Arrows on the Saturday of the Festival. All the Shuttleworth Collection’s own iconic aircraft will also appear across the weekend*. As well as the thrilling aerobatic performances, Festival of Flight also offers visitors a free fun fair, vintage vehicle parade and bus rides, tours of the stunning Victorian mansion, Shuttleworth House, STEM activities and a 9-acre Regency Garden to explore. The site will feature a range of fantastic catering outlets and trade stalls too.

James Butt, Air Display Organiser at Shuttleworth, said: “We are so excited to see the Red Arrows back at Shuttleworth for the second consecutive year. They returned last year for the first time since 2019, so we’re delighted to welcome them back again in 2025. If you’re looking for an incredible display of incredible technical skill, this one is not to be missed!”

Boy watching display. Festival of Flight 2024

The Festival of Flight air show takes place at Shuttleworth, Biggleswade, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June – the Red Arrows appear on Saturday. Tickets start from £39 and kids go free, with ground attractions included in the price of your ticket. To book, visit www.shuttleworth.org.

*All aircraft and vehicle appearances are subject to weather and serviceability.