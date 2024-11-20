Sandy Christmas Lights Switch-on Event on 1st December 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Town Council is pleased to announce that Sandy’s annual Christmas Lights Switch-on will take place on Sunday, 1st December 2024 from 12pm to 5pm.

This much-loved community event marks the beginning of the festive season and offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate. The event will feature a Christmas market, stage acts by local schools, bands and community choirs, fairground rides and the official lighting of the town's Christmas display by the Mayor of Sandy and the Sandy Carnival Stars.

We are grateful to Britannia Pharmacy who are sponsoring the Christmas Tree for the second consecutive time and Lee Tregear, the owner of The Candy Zone, who is sponsoring one of our stage acts. We have been overwhelmed to see the generous support by other members of the community and thank them for their contributions.

The Council is currently selling raffle tickets giving three lucky people the opportunity to win a £150 cash prize, a bottle hamper and a deluxe Christmas hamper. Tickets are available at the Town Council Offices at 10 Cambridge Road and will be on sale during the Switch-on event as well. Profits from the raffle will go towards costs for the Christmas Lights Switch On event for 2025. The raffle will be drawn at 7:30pm on Monday 9th December at the Town Council meeting. Even as we will all be in a festive mood, we encourage residents to visit the Town Council stall and engage with councillors on matters that concern them.

Please get in touch with the Council via email at [email protected] if you are interested in volunteering for the event.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to this cherished tradition in the heart of Sandy.