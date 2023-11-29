Sandy Christmas Tree Festival

A host of community-decorated Christmas trees are on display at St Swithun's Church this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sandy Parish Church is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the annual Christmas Tree Festival. From Saturday 2 to Tuesday 5 December the wooden trees, crafted by local children and youth groups, charities, community groups and businesses, are on display both inside St Swithun's Church and outside in the grounds.

The church is open from 12noon to 7pm Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December, and from 3.30pm to 7pm Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 December with refreshments available. Enjoy carols around the piano with mulled wine from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Saturday with Sandy Community Choir.

Entry is free with donations to St Swithun's Church welcome.