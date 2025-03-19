Sandy pub wins CAMRA Pub of the Year Award

Stuart McMormick with the East Bedfordshire CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 Award

Many congratulations are due to the Sir William Peel Pub in Sandy who recently won the East Bedfordshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub of the Year Award.

This prestigious award is granted to traditional pubs who promote real ale, cider and perry. The Manager, Stuart McCormick, said that he was very proud of everyone's hard work leading up to the award.

The number of real ales available has increased from four to six and regular beers include Batemans XB and Nethergate – Stour Valley Gold, which is a gluten free beer. The pub has four rotational pumps which change regularly so there is always a variety of beers available, with a dark beer always on tap. The Landlord, Steve Jackman. said we aim to provide good quality beer.

The Sir William Peel is the first pub in Sandy to achieve this award following last year's success when they were awarded the Most Improved Pub in the region. Customers describe the pub as a friendly and welcoming community pub offering good beer and old fashioned hospitality. At the back of the pub there is an open seating area, a covered marquee, garden and performing space for entertainers who regularly perform throughout the year.

The highlight of the pub must be The Old Stable Bar and Bottle Shop which has an extensive menu including craft beers on draft, Belgian beers and a wide variety of bottles and cans. In addition, there is a good selection of real cider, wines, spirits and a fine selection of whiskey and rum. The Old Stable Bar and Bottle Shop regularly offers something different with the next event on the calendar being an Indie Rabble Tap Takeover on Thursday 27 March.