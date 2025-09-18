Sandy RBL Branch September news

By Susan Sutton
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 13:56 BST
32 members attended the monthly Branch meeting held on 17th September at the Conservative Club Hall.

Arrangements for this year’s Poppy Appeal collections have been confirmed with members and volunteers signing up for sessions at Tesco and Frosts of Willington. The collections will be taking place from 23rd October to 8th November. If anyone wishes to volunteer as a collector please contact Paul Hickton, Sandy Poppy Appeal Organiser on 07778 901191.

The Christmas Dinner on 5th December is proving very popular with over 30 members and friends currently booked, there are a few seats left.

Members then enjoyed a quiz with many varied subjects, including place names of Bedfordshire and nursery rhymes. The winners were The Allsorts, second, was Jasper and third, Brain Box.

The next meeting on 15th October at 7.00pm will be the AGM. All members and guests are welcome.

