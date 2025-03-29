Secrets, spies and espionage: Sandy historical group explores covert operations with curator Bill and assistant Tim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The secrets of covert operations behind enemy lines are revealed! Placing bombs, the secret listeners, listening in to enemy conversations, and cracking codes are just many of the activities we were involved in during wartime.

An innocent piece of coal or a wooden pencil case were both time delayed bombs placed discretely to cause maximum damage and confusion. The wristwatch with a microphone and the pigeon with a camera all added to our intelligence collecting!

These were some of the secrets of wartime that were revealed to visitors to the Military Intelligence Museum in Chicksands when twenty members of the Sandy Historical Research Group visited the Museum on Thursday 27 March.

Our guides were the Curator Bill, a retired Army Major and his Assistant Tim, a retired RAF Squadron Leader. They shared their knowledge and experience, bringing information to life with stories from behind enemy lines with examples of great courage with the Special Operations Executive (SOE). We saw first hand how collecting military intelligence contributed to our success in many wartime situations.

Bill explaining espionage during the Balkan conflict

The museum is a charity and relies entirely on donations. The museum is free to visit but visits must be booked in advance for visitors to obtain security clearance. The museum staff will tailor their tours and activities to visitors and will cater for adults, families, school groups, cadets, guides and scouts etc. Check out their website for more information www.militaryintelligencemuseum.org