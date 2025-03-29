Secrets, spies and espionage: Sandy historical group explores covert operations with curator Bill and assistant Tim
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An innocent piece of coal or a wooden pencil case were both time delayed bombs placed discretely to cause maximum damage and confusion. The wristwatch with a microphone and the pigeon with a camera all added to our intelligence collecting!
These were some of the secrets of wartime that were revealed to visitors to the Military Intelligence Museum in Chicksands when twenty members of the Sandy Historical Research Group visited the Museum on Thursday 27 March.
Our guides were the Curator Bill, a retired Army Major and his Assistant Tim, a retired RAF Squadron Leader. They shared their knowledge and experience, bringing information to life with stories from behind enemy lines with examples of great courage with the Special Operations Executive (SOE). We saw first hand how collecting military intelligence contributed to our success in many wartime situations.
The museum is a charity and relies entirely on donations. The museum is free to visit but visits must be booked in advance for visitors to obtain security clearance. The museum staff will tailor their tours and activities to visitors and will cater for adults, families, school groups, cadets, guides and scouts etc. Check out their website for more information www.militaryintelligencemuseum.org