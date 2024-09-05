Shefford Community Festival 13 to 23 September

By Ian Deavin
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:16 BST
Your invitation to attend the Opening Ceremony and the many activities available in Shefford this week

The annual Shefford Community Festival will this year run from the opening ceremony at 5.00 pm on Friday 13th September to Sunday 23rd and incorporates a full program of local activities and events. This year the Festival welcomes local MP Alistair Strathern and Shefford Mayor Ken Pollard, to wield the scissors! The local Prince and Princess of Shefford are also expected to add colour to the event and may well be accompanied by a couple more well-loved children's story characters.

The Shefford Community Festival is a well established landmark in the local social calendar and offers residents the opportunity to participate in a Garage Sale Trail, a Scarecrow Festival, a Craft fair/ Mind Body Spirit fair, a Street food EatFeast event, dance, singing, music classes, plus many church and environment based events. A range of volunteer activities and special interest clubs will also be involved. Please see their program and website at Sheffordcommunityfestival.co.uk

News you can trust since 1891
