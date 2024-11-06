Shefford Remembrance Services

By Checka Quinlan
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 14:02 BST
This year, Shefford are holding our Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 10, commencing at 10:30am, and will take place in the High Street.

The Local Forces parade will proceed down the High Street to the War Memorial, followed by the laying of the wreaths and lamp lights of peace.

Our Armistice Day Service will also be happening on Monday, November 11, commencing at 11am, in the High Street. The flag will be raised by the local schools and the service will last no longer than 20 minutes, ending with the Last Post, the Eleven O’clock Chime and the bowing of heads. There will be no laying of wreaths or parade during the service.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend either service (or both!) and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather!

