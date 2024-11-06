Shefford Remembrance Services

This year, Shefford are holding our Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 10, commencing at 10:30am, and will take place in the High Street.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Forces parade will proceed down the High Street to the War Memorial, followed by the laying of the wreaths and lamp lights of peace.

Our Armistice Day Service will also be happening on Monday, November 11, commencing at 11am, in the High Street. The flag will be raised by the local schools and the service will last no longer than 20 minutes, ending with the Last Post, the Eleven O’clock Chime and the bowing of heads. There will be no laying of wreaths or parade during the service.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend either service (or both!) and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather!