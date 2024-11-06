Shefford Remembrance Services
The Local Forces parade will proceed down the High Street to the War Memorial, followed by the laying of the wreaths and lamp lights of peace.
Our Armistice Day Service will also be happening on Monday, November 11, commencing at 11am, in the High Street. The flag will be raised by the local schools and the service will last no longer than 20 minutes, ending with the Last Post, the Eleven O’clock Chime and the bowing of heads. There will be no laying of wreaths or parade during the service.
All members of the public are encouraged to attend either service (or both!) and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather!