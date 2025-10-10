Shuttleworth only does air shows? Think again!

Shuttleworth is highly regarded for its spectacular annual season of air shows, but if you were under the impression that air shows were where the events stopped you’d be missing out. Today Shuttleworth have announced their 2026 ‘Events & More’ season – basically, any and all events outside of their air shows – and boy are there some exciting things going on at the Biggleswade based estate.

2026 will see 20 (yes, you heard right, 20!) non-air show events taking place across the year – and that’s before you even consider their annual Shuttleworth in Lights winter trail and festive offering. Of those 20, there will be six brand new events specifically focused on letting the general public into Shuttleworth House on a more regular basis. The Jacobean style mansion house is primarily an award-winning wedding and private hire space.

So, what are the new events? On 9 January, the inaugural Comedy Night at Shuttleworth House will take place with more to be announced throughout the year. Also kicking off a new series will be the String Quartet: Spring Sessions on 24 April. Whether is live comedy or live classical music, these events promise world-class entertainment in an opulent yet intimate setting. Continuing the theme of glamour and decadence, visitors are invited to take inspiration from Bond and dress up for a Casino Royale night at Shuttleworth House on 28 March. You can walk the red carpet, enjoy something “shaken, not stirred” from the bar and use fun-money to place your bets! For 2026, Shuttleworth is also introducing new themed tribute music nights. At their ABBA night (11 April) and Blues Brothers night (28 August) you can enjoy all your favourite hits performed live by fantastic tribute artists before dancing the night away with an after party. Then, for the very first time, you’ll also have the chance to celebrate the beginning of the 2026 air show season with a Season Premiere Pre-Show Party on 9 May. x8g3qyt

2026 will see the welcome return of some audience favourites too. For the last weekend of the February half term (21 & 22 February) Shuttleworth throws open it’s engineering hangar doors for Engineering Open Workshop. Last year’s event saw record attendance and you can expect a fantastic introduction to how the Shuttleworth team restore and maintain their remarkably unique Collection of aircraft, vehicles and wider exhibits – complete with interactive activities for the whole family. As spring makes a welcome return, 4 & 5 April will see the Easter Bunny flying into a classic Shuttleworth event. Packed with family entertainment, an egg hunt and so much more, if you’re looking to change things up this Easter, look no further. Then, following the huge success of the past two years, Shuttleworth’s Summer Fete Open Weekend returns on 4 & 5 July. For just £7.50 per adult with kids going free, you can enjoy a massive array of activity across the entire Shuttleworth site. From live music to a craft and gift market, fun fair, demonstrations from the Shuttleworth Fire Service, a showcase of models plus full access to the Collection hangars and nine-acre Swiss Garden there’s plenty to explore across the weekend. All this for just £7.50!

Family playing hook a duck at Summer Fete Open Weekend 2025.

But that’s not all, you’ve then got the ever-popular Murder Mystery events to enjoy, a world record attempt, the 150th anniversary of Shuttleworth House itself, Wedding Shows and some brilliant third party events to boot.

Rhys Horan, Operations Manager at Shuttleworth, said, “We’re so excited to be dramatically expanding our wider events offering for 2026, particularly with our exciting new events at Shuttleworth House. We can’t wait to welcome even more to experience what we do so well at Shuttleworth next year.”

You can find the full list of events online at shuttleworth.org/events where you’ll also be able to find the seven themed air shows for 2026. Tickets for popular events do sell fast so make sure you don’t miss out and get your tickets today.