Silverstone Museum reveals exclusive exhibits and fun-fuelled family activities this Easter

Families, F1 and motorsport fans are invited to make the perfect pit stop this Easter as Silverstone Museum announced April’s action-packed activities and new exciting exhibits.

As the award-winning Museum shines a spotlight on the importance of safety in motorsport, it unveiled an adrenaline-fuelled April, which gets off to a roaring start with the arrival of exclusive exhibits and family focused attractions available during the Easter holidays.

This Easter Silverstone Museum celebrates JOTA’s 25th anniversary with Le Mans-winning cars, showcases one of the first Aston Martin Formula 1 safety cars and will host numerous free educational activities, where visitors can build and decorate their own safety helicopter then test how high it can fly using elastic power!

As the Museum acknowledges the importance of safety on track, this Easter on display is what remains of David Purley’s LEC CRP1, the car involved in one of the most dramatic crashes in motorsport history during pre-qualifying for the 1977 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Purley’s car struck the bank at approximately 110mph, subjecting him to an astonishing 178.8G - one of the highest impact forces ever survived by a human being.

On display is one of the first Aston Martin Formula 1 safety cars

Visitors will be able to get up close to some incredible, iconic racing cars and motorsport machines as Silverstone Museum showcases some unique exhibits, which form part of motorsport’s illustrious history and heritage.

Silverstone Museum CEO, Phil Lawrie, said: “This April we are delighted to welcome four storied Le Mans-winning cars to the Museum in an exclusive exhibition to celebrate 25th anniversary of leading British sportscar outfit Team JOTA. This unique, stunning showcase gives visitors the incredibly rare chance to see these high-performance machines up close.

“It’s an opportunity to experience the history, innovation and passion of JOTA’s journey as our exhibition pays tribute to the team’s successful achievements in motorsport at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. The exhibition is one of several new attractions for 2025 at the Museum, where we pride ourselves on presenting a world-class experience that offers something fresh throughout the year.”

Families will be in for an adrenalin-fuelled treat throughout the Easter holidays as the Museum invites visitors to take its Top Trumps Trail, go wheel-to-wheel on its Scalextric attraction and get creative with hands-on activities to build and decorate their own safety helicopter.

Family fun at Silverstone Museum

The Museum’s engaging Education Officers will be hosting helicopter building sessions on selected dates in April from 8th – 10th and 15th – 18th with the activities included with the Museum entry ticket.

Alongside discovering more about the crucial role of safety in motorsport and advancements over the decades, families can battle it out on track at the Museum’s phenomenally popular Grand Prix Scalextric attraction where the world-famous Silverstone Formula 1 circuit has been recreated, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy exhilarating, epic races with iconic cars around the two-lane track.

They can also drive the circuit and other racetracks from around the world, when getting behind the wheel of one of the pro-grade simulators at the Museum’s state-of-the-art racing simulator arena. The venue’s Sim suite offers a hyper-realistic racing experience like no other.

The exclusive Silverstone Legends Top Trumps pack is available in the Museum shop showcasing motor racing heroes through the decades. Visitors can claim their free Super Top Trump from the ticket desk on arrival and follow the Top Trumps Trail around the Museum to find hidden cards along the way.

For more information go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/easter-at-silverstone-museum/