Spooktacular pumpkin carving events at Langford garden centre this Halloween

Value garden centre Cherry Lane, Langford is offering customers a hauntingly good time this Halloween with pumpkin carving workshops for children.

Taking place on 26th and 27th October at the garden centre in Langford, the spooktacular one hour sessions, will give children the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins.

The workshops, hosted by spookily dressed Cherry Lane staff, will also include a Halloween cookie and a glass of witches’ brew. Prizes will be given for the best pumpkin design, as well as the most frightful fancy dress costume and top dancer in a zombie dance off.

Tickets for the pumpkin carving workshops cost £6.99 per child, with accompanying adults free (up to two adults per child).

Customers with a Cherry Lane Reward Card can get a £1 discount off the standard ticket price. Simply download the Cherry Lane app to sign up for a free Reward Card and save, or pop in-store and pick up a form.

Each workshop starts at 9am on the selected day. Spaces are limited and must be booked online in advance – see the Events page of www.cherry-lane.co.uk for dates of the workshops and to secure your place.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane Garden Centres, said: “The pumpkin parties look set to provide a hauntingly good time for our younger customers once again this Halloween. We’re looking forward to seeing some smashing pumpkins being created and having fang-tastic fun here at Cherry Lane. Come and join us – it’s going to be a scream!”

Free car parking is available at Cherry Lane.