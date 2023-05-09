Steamy weekend ahead as popular annual Stotfold Fair and Country Show returns

If the excitement of the May Day weekend, followed by the Coronation weekend, isn't enough for you, then head to Stotfold for the annual Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show.Taking place on Saturday and Sunday May 13 and 14, the Steam Fair offers families and steam fans alike a spectacular day out.

Vintage vehicles and steam engines rub shoulders with funfair rides, model boats, arena attractions and a living history encampment, all with a background of live music from the bar and music stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are varying displays taking place throughout the weekend, including the Garden City Samba Band; children's bike stunt team, The Rockets; high velocity stunt show Flyin' Ryan; a Dark Ages re-enactment display; acrobatic dancing from the Gifford School of Dance, and - especially for this coronation year - a fancy dress competition, "The Kings and Queens Pageant" for ages 3-13.

All the fun of the fair - at Stotfold Watermill's Steam Fair and Country Show

New for this year is the enlarged Kids Fun Zone, which is included in the price of the tickets, and which has plenty of bouncy castle action for all ages (including adults).

There are plenty of food options available, or bring your own picnic and relax in the picnic area. There are trade stands, a craft tent, and the Mill itself will be open and running milling demonstrations throughout the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about the fair or to check availability and book tickets for you and the family, visit the website.