Sung Three Ways
The programme includes sacred texts such as "Ave Verum Corpus" with music by Mozart, Elgar and Byrd, and "Ubi Caritas" with music by less known composers Gjeilo, Durufle and Mealor.
The secular selection includes the text of "Red, Red Rose" compiled by Robert Burns and set to music by Gow, Esenvalds and Chilcott, and the poem "Immortality" (Do not stand at my grave and weep) to music by composers Daley, Goodall and Rex.
The choir sings under the musical direction of Edwin Reynolds and is accompanied by David Della Valle on keyboard.
Tickets are available on the door, price £12 including refreshments. Accompanied under 18s are admitted free.
East Bedfordshire Chamber Choir performed its first concert in Ashwell, Herts in Autumn 2013. It was set up with the aim of providing high quality choral music to the local community in a range of styles, from renaissance and baroque to jazz, gospel and modern works; Also, to welcome and support young singers moving on from East Bedfordshire Youth Choir. That’s still very much a part of the choir’s ethos and they welcome enquiries from singers in all voice parts. For more information, see www.eastbedschamberchoir.co.uk