Sung Three Ways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The programme includes sacred texts such as "Ave Verum Corpus" with music by Mozart, Elgar and Byrd, and "Ubi Caritas" with music by less known composers Gjeilo, Durufle and Mealor.

The secular selection includes the text of "Red, Red Rose" compiled by Robert Burns and set to music by Gow, Esenvalds and Chilcott, and the poem "Immortality" (Do not stand at my grave and weep) to music by composers Daley, Goodall and Rex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The choir sings under the musical direction of Edwin Reynolds and is accompanied by David Della Valle on keyboard.

East Beds Chamber Choir

Tickets are available on the door, price £12 including refreshments. Accompanied under 18s are admitted free.