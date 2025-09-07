The bells are back at St Mary's, Henlow!

The sound of church bells are most recognised as a means of calling the faithful to worship. Bells ringing also indicate that weddings, funerals, or festivals are taking place.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church bells have sounded since the fifth century when Italian bishop Paulinus of Nola, a Roman consul and Christian convert introduced the custom, but were generally hand bells. By the Middle Ages, church bells were commonplace in Europe, with hanging bells in towers becoming more usual.

During World War II church bells were silenced, ringing only to inform the population of an enemy invasion. The Royal Air Force often had a look-out on top of church towers surveying for enemy aircraft, with the remains of this historic communication infrastructure still visible today. In more recent times bells also rang long the 8,000 mile route of the London Olympic Game torch relay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first mention of the bells of St. Mary’s was during a 15th century court case, where the church was sued for non-payment for a new bell. An Archdeacon’s report in 1617 described one of the bells at St.Mary’s as “broken”. The oldest of the existing bells was cast by James Keene of Bedford, in 1628. Around that time the oak bell frame, made by Richard and John Cheese, was installed to make room for three heavier bells cast by Miles Graye. In 1650 a treble bell cast by Miles Graye II was added. These original five bells gave their name to the village public house. In 1931 a lighter bell was introduced in memory of the local schoolmaster William Sanctuary, bearing the inscription “Youth, Manhood, old age past, Come to thy Lord at last”. In 1979 two further trebles were added to make the present peal of eight bells.

The repairs.

Some Henlow villagers may have noticed that the bells at St Mary’s have been silent recently. The six heavier bells had not been overhauled since 1931. After almost a century of wear the bearings and pulleys were worn out, with the rims dropping off the wheels, making the bells difficult to ring.

During the recent repair works the oak frame, dating to around 1630 was tightened; the old six bells were re-hung on new ball bearings; the wheels were re-rimmed; pulleys, stays and sliders were replaced; and the clappers were adjusted.These refurbishments will make the bells swing more easily and the ropes easier to handle. This work was funded by the dedicated bell ringers themselves; raising over sixteen thousand pounds in donations and grants.

As part of the refurbishment the tenor bell which was cast in 1877 was weighed, this information had never been recorded by the bell founders. The bell founders, Jon Warner and Sons, also cast the original Big Ben at their Cripplegate foundry. There is now a “Guess the weight of the tenor” competition to raise funds for the church, with a prize of £50 and a bottle of Bell’s whiskey. You can enter via the link https://www.guesstheweightofthetenor.co.uk. The results will be announced on 18th October.