The buzz of friendship

It was a pleasure to get to know so many new faces at our social events this September as we celebrated Oddfellows Friendship Month. The buzz you get from being in friendly company is indisputable, so thank you to everyone who came along to make this year’s celebrations so enjoyable and uplifting.

We host social events and activities throughout the year in and around Hitchin, Biggleswade, North Herts & Beds. If you missed our most recent taster events but would still like to give our group a try, we’ve a great event happening on Thursday 24th October at Jordan’s Mill where were meeting for a coffee & catch-up with an option Mill Tour. You’re most welcome to join us.

We know that people can often feel anxious about the one-on-one nature of making new friends, but giving one of our group events a go definitely takes the pressure off this. They’re hosted and you can join in as much or as little as you want by leading the conversation or by simply sitting back and listening. The important bit is that we’re getting together.

I’m happy to send any interested readers a schedule of upcoming events. You can get in touch with me on [email protected] or 07984 530287. You can also find details at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

We look forward to meeting you soon.