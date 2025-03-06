The pack returns, new Bush Dogs arrive at Woburn Safari Park

Woburn Safari Park Celebrates the Return of the Beloved Bush Dog Species! After the loss of Scrappy Dappy Doo and Dante last year, the park is ready to welcome two new arrivals.

The new female and male bush dogs arrived from France making this an exciting milestone as it is Woburn’s first international move in five years.

The pair arrived from different parts of France - the female from Thoiry and the male from Amiens – which means they are yet to meet! Keepers are carefully introducing them through a step-by-step process, starting with a secure mesh barrier to help them get familiar with each other’s scent. They will also take turns exploring the outdoor enclosure before progressing to full contact, ensuring a smooth and positive introduction.

Catherine Doherty, Head of Section, Animal Encounters said “We are so excited to welcome back this iconic species into the Foot Safari here at Woburn Safari Park. Bush dogs are the world’s smallest pack hunting wild dogs! They are also really unusual as they have webbed feet so are really good swimmers and we can’t wait to see them exploring their habitat and see them spending time in the water playing. This new breeding pair of bush dogs are extremely important and have been specially selected by the European studbook holder for Bush Dogs due to our proven track record of exemplary animal husbandry with this species previously.”

Female Bush Dog arriving

The new duo will be settling into Cachorro Range - a specially designed enclosure for this small canine species. Bush dogs are a highly social species and are known for their distinctive high-pitched calls - so be sure to stop by and listen out for their chatter.

Bush dogs are currently classified as Near Threatened due to habitat loss and the decline of prey species. Woburn Safari Park is committed to the conservation of endangered animals, and the arrival of this new pair marks an exciting opportunity to contribute to the future of this remarkable species - with hopes of welcoming bush dog pups in the future!