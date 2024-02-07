The ten hottest hen party trends for Biggleswade and Cambridge in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridge hen party company, Fizzbox unveils the ten best hen party trends for 2024 that’ll make your last weekend of freedom the talk of the town.

Get set to shake your way to perfection with an unforgettable cocktail making experience in the city! Led by a professional mixologist, you and your hen squad will learn all the best kept secrets to whipping up some seriously impressive concoctions. Best of all? You’ll be able to drink your creations once you’ve made them. No prior experience is needed for these classes; whether you fancy yourself as a cocktail connoisseur or are more of a first time shaker, everyone’s welcome! Expect a fun and buzzing atmosphere that will change your pre-drinking game forever!

Hen party ideas

Bottomless brunches are the ultimate way to get the fun started - so why should your Cambridge hen party be any different? Here, you and your pals will indulge yourselves in an assortment of mouth-watering brunch delights, along with free flowing booze. Look forward to a fabulous time that’s sure to be filled with giggles, glam and plenty of mouth-watering food and drink. So sit back, relax and prepare to start the celebrations as you mean to go on - in pure style!

If you’re looking to add a playful twist to your bestie’s big weekend, then how about arranging a nude life drawing session? If you haven’t picked up a pencil since the days of GCSE art, then not to worry, because the focus of this experience is 100% fun and trying something completely new. Your nude life drawing class will be guided and hosted by an expert art tutor, who will show you how to sketch the beauty of the human form in all its glory. And yes, your model for the session will be totally nude. This popular hen do activity is brilliant for breaking any ice and sparking a few giggles amongst the group. You’ll be able to take your artistic masterpiece home with you too, so why not pop it on the fridge as a memento of your weekend?

Get ready to groove with these popular themed dance classes! Whether you're unleashing your inner ABBA star, owning the stage in a Lip Sync Battle or channelling your inner Beyoncé, these classes are the ultimate recipe for fun with friends. Spice up your day with Spice Girls moves, unleash your sensuality in burlesque or relive the magic of Dirty Dancing. From Disney dreams to 80s nostalgia, there's a theme for everyone. Join the dance party and make unforgettable hen party memories because life's too short not to dance like no one’s watching!

This hen party activity is bang on trend for 2024! Add a touch of class to your hen do with a flower crown making workshop! Led by a seasoned florist, this two-hour experience promises a blooming good time. Unleash your creativity as you learn to condition and wire flowers, crafting gorgeous crowns using locally grown blooms. Your group will bond over creating your personalised headpieces, making memories as beautiful as the flowers. Get ready to let your imagination blossom as you unleash your craft side with full instruction from an expert. You can even wear your crown to the wedding!

Butlers in the buff never go out of style so why not spice up your Cambridge hen party with a touch of cheeky charm? Your handsome hunk, clad in a risqué apron, bowtie, collar and cuffs, will arrive ready to serve your squad for two delightful hours. From meeting and greeting at the door to serving drinks and canapes, these buff butlers ensure a VIP experience without you having to lift a finger. Get ready for giggles and games, suggested and led by the butler. He might even join in so don’t forget to take loads of photos!

From traditional afternoon teas with prosecco and scones with clotted cream and jam to trendy menus featuring fried chicken and cocktails, Cambridge offers a diverse afternoon tea experience to suit all tastes, budgets and group sizes. Indulge in a mix of classic and modern flavours amidst the city's traditional English architecture, prestigious university and the scenic River Cam. It's the perfect blend of sophistication and fun, making Cambridge the quintessentially English backdrop for your unforgettable afternoon tea celebration with the gals!

Fancy doing something more wacky? Then get ready for an uproarious time with Zorb games like Bubble Mayhen. Leave inhibitions behind as you jump into one-person, giant, inflatable Zorbs and games such as Bulldog, Bump the Bride and Queen of the Ring. It's a hilarious twist on traditional hen party fun, perfect for active and laughter loving hen or those craving more than the typical celebrations. No need to bring a thing; just brace yourself for giggles and spectacular collisions during this 60-90 minute experience.

Ever wanted to make your very own scrumptious chocolates? Well now’s your chance! With this chocolate making workshop in Cambridge, you and your fellow bride tribe will dive into a cocoa infused world, where a professional chocolatier will show you how to craft your very own truffles. They’ll guide you every step of the way, sharing all their expert tips from the get go! Get ready to learn how to mould, cut, dip and decorate your chocolicious treats like an absolute pro - you’re going to be seriously impressed at your handy work, we’re telling you! Now, will you take them home with you to share or scoff the lot?

