A Biggleswade salon is tackling topics from mental health to journaling at new awareness events.

The Vintage Avenue on the High Street has started running monthly events on the last Thursday of each month – and aims to cover topics that people find hard to get support with or have difficulty knowing how to get involved with.

Subjects for the coming months include mental health, menopause, mole checking and skin cancer, meditation, nutrition and journaling.

Reflexology demonstration.

These are some of the topics that we will be covering over the next few months.

A salon spokesperson said: “As we go through the year, we hope to get more people involved and offer more events each month. They are all free of charge and often have guest speakers. Refreshments and nibbles are provided also free of charge.

Our aim is to support the community in topics they may struggle with and give them somewhere to come together with others facing the same issues.

“Our first event was extremely successful and we enjoyed seeing some new faces in the salon. This is great for the local community and we hope to see more people attending and getting support in the future.

They added: “If you specialize in a topic that you feel will be beneficial for the local community, please contact us at the salon on 01767 210210 and we will happily have a chat.”

Let’s Talk Menopause is on February 23 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

