Be swept away by Pretty Woman The Musical as it arrives into Milton Keynes next week

Big night out. Big. HUGE. Pretty Woman: The Musical is Hollywood’s ultimate rom-com, live on stage. Once upon a time in the late ’80s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Be swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages – and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way – in a sensational show guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Amber Davies as Vivian Ward, Ore Oduba as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca. They are joined by Becky Anderson, Rebekah Bryant, Josh Damer-Jennings, Ben Darcy, Andrew Davison, Lila Falce-Bass, Noah Harrison, Sydnie Hocknell, Elly Jay, Rachael Kendall Brown, Michael Kholwadia, Joshua Lear, Stuart Maciver, Victoria Rachael McCabe, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, LJ Neilson, Annell Odartey, Curtis Patrick and Chomba Taulo.

Amber Davies’ previous theatre credits include the roles of Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, Judy in the Original West End Cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre and on tour, and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s Southbank Centre.

Ore Oduba was most recently seen as Brad Majors in the West End and UK tour of the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show. His previous theatre credits include Aaron Fox in Curtains on tour and in the West End, and Teen Angel in Grease on a UK tour. Ore was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2016 and more recently made it to the final of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Oliver Savile’s West End credits include Fiyero in Wicked, Whizzer in Falsettos, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and the UK tour of Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Oliver also starred alongside Sting in the US tour The Last Ship.

Natalie Paris is best known as the original Jane Seymour in the West End production of SIX, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. She is currently touring North America with the production, having also toured the UK. Natalie’s previous theatre credits include Sunday in the Park with George at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Wyndham’s Theatre, Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace and Les Misérables at the Palace and Queen’s Theatre.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records’ Pretty Woman: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP’s.

Pretty Woman: The Musical has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant. Direction recreated by Dominic Shaw.

Pretty Woman: The Musical was produced in the West End by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, Stage Entertainment and John Gore Organization.