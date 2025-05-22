Tug of War returns to Sandy Carnival
Daniel Davie has always been a great supporter of the Carnival and earlier this year he was a judge in the Carnival Stars competition. Daniel is now taking on the role of overseeing the Tug of War competition.
Competition will be fierce between the teams of ten people. The result of the draw is The King’s Arms v The Sir William Peel, The Queen’s Head v The Four Horsemen, Sandy Conservative Club v Aisle O’Var Backswordsmen, and The Bell v The Roundabout Club. The competition will take place in the arena at Sandye Place at Sandy Carnival. Be sure to support your team.
The Carnival Parade, the theme this year is ‘Once upon a Storytime’, will step off from All Saints Way at 1.30 pm. Look out for the Sandy Reunion Band, the Shefford Majorettes, the Aisle O’Var Backswordsmen showcasing their swords skills, and Mark Russell, on his stilt bike. In addition, fire engines from both Sandy Fire Station and Shuttleworth Aerodrome will be in attendance.
Come along and support one of the largest community events in Sandy with over 30 stalls, various food and drink vendors and Harris’s Funfair. Bring a picnic, there's lots to see and do for all ages.