Tug of War returns to Sandy Carnival

By Lynne Darlow
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:08 BST
Daniel is photographed carrying out the draw in their office in Sandy.Daniel is photographed carrying out the draw in their office in Sandy.
Daniel is photographed carrying out the draw in their office in Sandy.
The Tug of War competition returns to Sandy Carnival on Saturday 14 June 2025 with pubs and clubs competing for the Sandy Guild Shield sponsored by Inskip and Davie, Estate Agents.

Daniel Davie has always been a great supporter of the Carnival and earlier this year he was a judge in the Carnival Stars competition. Daniel is now taking on the role of overseeing the Tug of War competition.

Competition will be fierce between the teams of ten people. The result of the draw is The King’s Arms v The Sir William Peel, The Queen’s Head v The Four Horsemen, Sandy Conservative Club v Aisle O’Var Backswordsmen, and The Bell v The Roundabout Club. The competition will take place in the arena at Sandye Place at Sandy Carnival. Be sure to support your team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Carnival Parade, the theme this year is ‘Once upon a Storytime’, will step off from All Saints Way at 1.30 pm. Look out for the Sandy Reunion Band, the Shefford Majorettes, the Aisle O’Var Backswordsmen showcasing their swords skills, and Mark Russell, on his stilt bike. In addition, fire engines from both Sandy Fire Station and Shuttleworth Aerodrome will be in attendance.

Come along and support one of the largest community events in Sandy with over 30 stalls, various food and drink vendors and Harris’s Funfair. Bring a picnic, there's lots to see and do for all ages.

Related topics:Mark Russell
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice