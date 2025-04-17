TV chefs and music headliners announced for huge three-day festival

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day Foodies Festival event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and stars from MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Early announcements in the live theatres include: Great British Bake Off 2023 winner, Matty Edgell, Great British Bake Off 2024 finalist, Christiaan de Vries and contestant, Andy Ryan, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 stars, Ritchie Stainsby and William Joshua, MasterChef finalist, Anurag Aggarwal, Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers star, Eloise Durrant, Great British Menu 2024 star, Mike Naidoo, BBC TV and radio host, Nigel Barden, BBC Saturday Kitchen and award-winning chef, Brett Barnes, from the Fox and Hounds in Barley and Head Chef, Rikki Hughes, from 4AA Silver Rosette awarded Prevost at Haycock Manor, Cambridgeshire.

Music headliners include: Two time Brit awarded Blue, who’ve scored multiple number one hits and over 16 million record sales, The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and numerous huge hits, and DJ legend Judge Jules, recognised for influencing an entire generation with residencies on both Radio 1 and Kiss FM.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, pâtisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with TV experts, including Joe Wadsack from ITV's Saturday Morning Kitchen

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of World Street Food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features for 2025 include, Great Taste Market, a space where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food, brought to you by Great Taste, the world’s largest and most respected award scheme for artisan and specialty food and drink. The Tasting Theatre – where visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from hot and spicy adventures to mystery new flavours.

International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away with a hands-on lesson from a top chef. And at the Lumberjaxe Fire Stage, watch the flaming hot action with Dragons Den investment winning BBQ masters, cooking mouth-watering fire-cooked recipes.

Other activities include: Chilli eating competitions, Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

www.foodiesfestival.com