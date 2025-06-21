Uniting friends and music: The Ensemble of Friends Concert Experience

The Ensemble of Friends is proud to present our delightful summer concert.

The Ensemble of Friends (an a cappella mixed voice choir) are proud to present our delightful summer concert.

Welcome to an evening crammed with music and singing that will inspire and cheer or calm and relax you. Give yourself a good night out and allow us to tickle your musical tastebuds with a variety for our wide-ranging repertoire.

Be transported to America and the rolling sounds of the beautiful ‘Shenandoah’ river. Party to the Cuban vibe of the joyful ‘Peanut Vendor,’ enjoy a toe-tapping march to ‘Seventy-Six Trombones’ or simply sit back and know that when you are surrounded by friends ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’ These are just a few of the highlights you can expect on the night. We have many more to share with you.

Come, join the fun

Please do come along and join us for an uplifting evening of music in St. Peter’s Church, Wrestlingworth at 7pm on Saturday 28th June. Tickets are priced at £10.00 each and include post-concert refreshments. All proceeds are in aid of supporting the beautiful Grade 1 listed church – our host for the evening which dates back as far as the 12th Century, achieving its listed status in October 1966. We hope to see you soon.