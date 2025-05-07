VE Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration in Sandy

VE Day Line up in Sandy

Sandy Town Council invites all residents to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on 8th May 2025 to honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who brought peace to Europe in 1945. The Council is hosting some events with support from St Swithun’s Church throughout the day.

Several shops and residents have decorated their windows with red, white and blue paraphernalia to celebrate this memorable day. Two Little Puddings, Pecoro, Gunns Bakery and Mama's Coffee Shop has special VE-Day offers for residents who pop in this week.

9:00am – Flag Raising and Proclamation at Fayne’s Corner (between Ivory Lounge and the new flats opposite the Roundabout Club on Bedford Road)

7:00pm –Flag Raising and Proclamation at St Swithun’s Church

7:10pm – National Bell Ringing

7:30pm – Church Service at St Swithun’s Church including showing of VE Day videos, readings of people's memories from 80 years ago and hymns

8:40pm – Refreshments and exhibition

9:00pm – Gather at St Swithun’s Churchyard for Beacon Lighting

9:15pm – Beacon Lighting

Further details on Sandy’s VE Day Celebrations can be found on the Sandy Town Council Website and Facebook page.