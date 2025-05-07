VE Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration in Sandy
Several shops and residents have decorated their windows with red, white and blue paraphernalia to celebrate this memorable day. Two Little Puddings, Pecoro, Gunns Bakery and Mama's Coffee Shop has special VE-Day offers for residents who pop in this week.
Line up for VE Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration in Sandy
9:00am – Flag Raising and Proclamation at Fayne’s Corner (between Ivory Lounge and the new flats opposite the Roundabout Club on Bedford Road)
7:00pm –Flag Raising and Proclamation at St Swithun’s Church
7:10pm – National Bell Ringing
7:30pm – Church Service at St Swithun’s Church including showing of VE Day videos, readings of people's memories from 80 years ago and hymns
8:40pm – Refreshments and exhibition
9:00pm – Gather at St Swithun’s Churchyard for Beacon Lighting
9:15pm – Beacon Lighting
Further details on Sandy’s VE Day Celebrations can be found on the Sandy Town Council Website and Facebook page.