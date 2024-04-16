Walk the Ridge during the Greensand Country Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The walks, which have been broken down into three manageable sections (no more than 14 miles each), will take place on Saturdays in May and June and are open to all ages and abilities, who are willing and able to walk the stated distance.

If walking’s not your thing though, there’s plenty of other opportunities to get involved in this year’s festival, from dancing up the sun with Golden Hare Morris and Hemlock Morris at Ampthill Great Park on May Day, to the Greensand Country 50km Ultra Trail, children’s activities, history talks, forest bathing, horse riding events and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Greensand Country Festival’s varied events programme will showcase the local landscape, from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay, encouraging people to discover more of the area, with its beautiful parks, woodlands, heritage sites, wildlife and attractions.

Greensand Country Festival 2024

Daniel Bowles, Partnership Coordinator for the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership explains:

“We’re excited to be able to offer this rare opportunity for people to join a led walk along the Greensand Ridge, one of the few places in Central England where thin, sandy soils support lowland heathland and acid grassland – a distinct landscape that supports specific wildlife and vegetation.”

“Throughout May there will be a whole host of festival favourites for all of the family to enjoy, highlighting the important role the local landscape plays in the lives of the people that live here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you to all of the partners, organisations and individuals who are putting on events and activities this year, many of whom have supported us for a number of years, since the festival first started six years ago. We can’t wait for the Greensand Country Festival 2024!”

Book tickets to Walk the Ridge at https://www.greensandtrust.org/Event/walk-the-ridge-lead-greensand-ridge-walks.