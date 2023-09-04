Warden Abbey Vineyard Open Day 10th September 2023 – Something for Everyone

On Sunday 10th September, Warden Abbey Vineyard will be opening the gates to the public for their annual Open Day and Wine sale.

This popular fundraising event runs from 11am to 4pm, attracts around 1000 visitors and gives an opportunity for the community to come along and walk through the vines, enjoy this unique and historic site and try our wine.

Warden Abbey Vineyard is run by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity who have developed it as a unique resource for the local community.

The vineyard is mainly run by volunteers who work hard all year round to nurture and care for the vineyard. On top of this, they carry out historical research, run vineyard tours and picnics throughout the summer months, and of course run the annual Open Day.

Letchworth Morris Dancers performing at the 2022 open day

There are guided tours available, led by an experienced volunteer who will explain the history and how the site has evolved to the community project it is today and how volunteers tend the vines throughout the year. They also provide a virtual tour and self-guided walk – there will be volunteers on hand during the day willing to answer any questions that you might have about the project.

Along with tours, you will be able to taste any of the vineyard’s three current wines that will be available for purchase.

There will be over 20 craft and artisan food vendors showcasing local produce, alongside other food options, wine by the glass, and a tea and cake stall.

Children can enjoy a small animal petting zoo and of course ice cream, so there really is something all the family to enjoy.

You can book in advance online at www.wardenvineyard.org.uk or pay at the gate on arrival - under 16s go free.

Guided tour numbers are limited and sell out fast so book online to avoid disappointment.