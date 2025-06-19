Sandy Town Mayor Joanna Hewitt with the owner Hilmi Sanci. Photo Neil Darlow

On Monday 16 June, the Town Mayor, Joanna Hewitt had the pleasure of opening the new Sandy Grill and Pizza. The owner of Sandy Grill and Pizza, Hilmi Sanci, has completely refurbished the premises resulting in a modern takeaway.

Hilmi said his aim is to provide premium quality products freshly prepared on the premises to an extremely high standard.

Hilmi said that all their kebabs contain fresh prime lamb and 100% fat-free chicken.

Each kebab is served with a warm pitta bread, rice, fresh salad and sauce.

A member of staff at work. Photo Neil Darlow

As well as medium and large kebabs and combination kebabs, Sandy Grill and Pizza also offers burgers, chicken wings, nuggets and many extras including desserts.

There is a choice of twenty different pizzas and customers have the opportunity to create their own pizza toppings.

All their home made fresh pizzas are served with mozzarella cheese and their special sauce using a secret recipe.

Customers are able to order both online and by telephone for collection or delivery.