Babyballet Biggleswade and Bedford celebrates award success after recovering from devastating pandemic blow

Lauren Shepherd with the award

Babyballet Biggleswade and Bedford is celebrating success at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The local franchise of the company first set up in 2005 on the belief that children’s experiences with ballet should be fun, won the Silver Award in the Business Chameleon category.

It was a reward for Lauren Shepherd, who runs the classes at the Orchard Community Centre and the Weatherley Centre in Biggleswade and Great Denham Community Hall, and adapted the business during the pandemic lockdown

She said: “When lockdown was announced back in March 2020 it was a devastating blow to our business and we had two days to completely change our business model.

“All our parents had paid and enrolled in our classes and we didn’t want to leave them at home with no help/entertainment so we transitioned to online classes.

“It was the toughest challenge we had faced, but we are proud of how we were able to offer some sort of normality to our little stars and keep them dancing at home throughout lockdown.

“With the support of our babyballet parents and our team of fabulous teachers we continued to dance with our little ones and keep the business running until we were able to open our physical classes again.