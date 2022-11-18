Bedford takeaway Royal Peri Peri turns things around after previous poor rating
But one diner needs ‘major improvement’
It’s that time of the month when we give you the latest food hygiene ratings – and it’s encouraging news for one takeaway.
According to the Food Standards Agency, the Royal Peri Peri in Midland Road has now been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after its previous zero in August.
Here we feature all the other restaurants, cafes and takeaways for the month – all businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
El Picante Mexican Grill Ltd, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on October 19
Mitchell's Table at Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – rated on October 12
Milton Ernest Garden Centre Café at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – rated on October 4
Fox & Hounds at The Fox And Hounds, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on October 25
The Red Lion, Park Road, Stevington – rated on October 21
The Five Bells, Northill Road, Cople – rated on October 12
Fatso's, Cleveland Street, Kempston – rated on October 20
RATED 4
Chicken Shed Bedford at Mist, High Street, Bedford – rated on September 8
Caffe Piccolo High Street, Clapham – rated on September 23
Joyes Chicken, Elstow Road, Bedford – rated on October 7
RATED 3
Chai Nashta, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on September 24
Royal Peri Peri, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on October 10
SK Catering, Murdock Road, Bedford – rated on October 12
RATED 2
Dynamite, Iddesleigh Road, Bedford – rated on September 7
RATED 1
Doorstep Diner, High Street, Bedford – rated on September 7