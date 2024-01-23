Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three businesses in Biggleswade and Sandy have been celebrating after customers voted them top of the shops.

North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller has been running a competition to find the best pub, independent shop and restaurant/cafe in the constituency as nominated and then voted by local residents. Voting closed at the end of November and Richard has now announced the winners.

Mr Fuller said: The constituents of North East Bedfordshire have spoken and I can announce the results of my competition to find the favourite pub, cafe/restaurant and independent shop in my constituency. By a very small margin, the pub with the most votes was The Rose Pub Biggleswade, just holding off The Bell Sandy.

“It was also a tight race in the Independent Store category with Biggleswade's The Gorgeous Gift & Card Company narrowly edging out GandM Growers of Upper Caldecote.

“Whilst certainly not a landslide, there was a very clear winner in the best Cafe or Restaurant competition with Pecoro of Sandy claiming the prize.

“Many congratulations to the outstanding winners, the fabulous runners-up but also to all of the great pubs, shops, cafes, restaurants and other businesses in North East Bedfordshire that provide so much employment, quality products and services and contribute so much to our local communities.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the winners of my competition to find the best pub, cafe/restaurant and independent shop in my constituency. Listening to Eamonn and Shaun describe the quizzes, poker nights, live music, comedy nights and so much more, it became very apparent why The Rose Pub Biggleswade is such a well-loved pub and received so many votes.

“From my very first visit I have always been struck by the enormous range on offer in The Gorgeous Gift & Card Company, and Sarah was rushed off her feet when I arrived such is the popularity of her shop.