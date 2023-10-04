Biggleswade Business Group aims to set world record

A new business referral group is launching in Biggleswade in November this year as part of an attempt to set a new world record for global networking company BNI.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world’s leading business referral organisation, with over 300,000 members in 77 countries, BNI provides weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses, who follow a structured meeting agenda that enables them to use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another.

Last year, its members in towns and cities across the UK & Ireland shared over half a billion pounds (£538m) of business between one-another, with the three chapters in the Bedfordshire area alone providing a £3m boost to the local economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Executive Directors Martin Ridewood and Kathryn Saggers and Director Consultant Claire Skentelbery of Skentelbery Financial are aiming to launch BNI Impact on 3rd November as part of an attempt by BNI UK & Ireland to launch 50 chapters with 20 members on a single day, hoping to smash the previous record of 22 chapters on a single day, set by BNI Spain earlier this year.

Martin Ridewood and Claire Skentelbery BNI Impact

Executive Director Martin Ridewood said: “The aim of the UK-wide world record attempt is not just to beat our friends in Spain, it’s about impacting 50 business communities across the country. Launching 50 new groups would support over 1,000 businesses, creating potential opportunities and business in excess of £40m.

“BNI has been shown to have a significant positive impact on the economies of the areas in which it operates, bringing together the SMEs that form the backbone of UK Plc, and helping them grow together.

“A key value for BNI is Givers Gain®, which reflects how our systems are entirely built on encouraging and facilitating an altruistic approach to business – if you help me, I’ll want to help you. It’s a case of tapping into that natural human impulse, and BNI’s success across the world shows it works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s an approach that has helped many thousands of people across the planet over the last thirty-eight years to build businesses of their dreams.

“We want to welcome local businesspeople, who are looking to grow their own businesses, to come along and try BNI and see if it works for them. So all are welcome to register to attend our first meeting. Come along and help us break a world record!”

The BNI Impact Core Groups first Visitor Information Meeting will be held at The Stratton House Hotel, London Road, Biggleswade on November 3, 2023 at 09:45-12:00. Businesses interested in attending can register at https://bit.ly/48DT9nq.