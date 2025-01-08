Biggleswade Homebase's transfer to B&Q should be completed by end of 2025 - with no jobs lost

By Jo Robinson
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:28 GMT
A general view inside a branch of the DIY retail chain Homebase. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.A general view inside a branch of the DIY retail chain Homebase. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
A general view inside a branch of the DIY retail chain Homebase. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
B&Q hopes to complete the conversion of Biggleswade Homebase by the end of 2025 – if not before – and no employees will lose their jobs.

In a deal worth £2.5m, the company has agreed to buy five UK Homebase stores – including the London Road site – which B&Q says will "complement and strengthen" its existing network.

The other Homebase stores it has purchased are Altrincham, Basingstoke, Leamington Spa, and Worcester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A B&Q spokeswoman, said: "Subject to appropriate approvals, we expect to open the first of the five stores we’re acquiring this spring and we aim to complete the conversion of all sites by the end of 2025.

"On completion of the lease assignment, the employees at the five stores will become employees of B&Q."

Retail giant Homebase went into administration last year and the future of its other Bedfordshire sites – Luton and Leighton Buzzard – is still uncertain.

Related topics:B&QAltrinchamLondon Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice