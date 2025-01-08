A general view inside a branch of the DIY retail chain Homebase. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

B&Q hopes to complete the conversion of Biggleswade Homebase by the end of 2025 – if not before – and no employees will lose their jobs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a deal worth £2.5m, the company has agreed to buy five UK Homebase stores – including the London Road site – which B&Q says will "complement and strengthen" its existing network.

The other Homebase stores it has purchased are Altrincham, Basingstoke, Leamington Spa, and Worcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A B&Q spokeswoman, said: "Subject to appropriate approvals, we expect to open the first of the five stores we’re acquiring this spring and we aim to complete the conversion of all sites by the end of 2025.

"On completion of the lease assignment, the employees at the five stores will become employees of B&Q."

Retail giant Homebase went into administration last year and the future of its other Bedfordshire sites – Luton and Leighton Buzzard – is still uncertain.