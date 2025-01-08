Biggleswade Homebase's transfer to B&Q should be completed by end of 2025 - with no jobs lost
In a deal worth £2.5m, the company has agreed to buy five UK Homebase stores – including the London Road site – which B&Q says will "complement and strengthen" its existing network.
The other Homebase stores it has purchased are Altrincham, Basingstoke, Leamington Spa, and Worcester.
A B&Q spokeswoman, said: "Subject to appropriate approvals, we expect to open the first of the five stores we’re acquiring this spring and we aim to complete the conversion of all sites by the end of 2025.
"On completion of the lease assignment, the employees at the five stores will become employees of B&Q."
Retail giant Homebase went into administration last year and the future of its other Bedfordshire sites – Luton and Leighton Buzzard – is still uncertain.
