Biggleswade Post Office, convenience store and living quarters on sale for offers over £650k

The attached flat has a potential rental income of £850

By Jo Robinson
Fancy a change of career? A Biggleswade Post Office is on sale.

The NPP Stores and Post Office is listed on Daltons Business for offers over £650,000

The website says: "This is a large prominent corner plot also offering a large three bedroomed flat with potential rental income of £850pcm.

The NPP Stores and Post Office. Image: Google.

"Its equipped takeaway outlet is not currently utilised.

"[The post office] sits between two schools with plenty of free parking in a residential area."