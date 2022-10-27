Biggleswade Post Office, convenience store and living quarters on sale for offers over £650k

Fancy a change of career? A Biggleswade Post Office is on sale.

The NPP Stores and Post Office is listed on Daltons Business for offers over £650,000

The website says: "This is a large prominent corner plot also offering a large three bedroomed flat with potential rental income of £850pcm.

The NPP Stores and Post Office. Image: Google.

"Its equipped takeaway outlet is not currently utilised.