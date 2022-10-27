Biggleswade Post Office, convenience store and living quarters on sale for offers over £650k
The attached flat has a potential rental income of £850
By Jo Robinson
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fancy a change of career? A Biggleswade Post Office is on sale.
The NPP Stores and Post Office is listed on Daltons Business for offers over £650,000
The website says: "This is a large prominent corner plot also offering a large three bedroomed flat with potential rental income of £850pcm.
"Its equipped takeaway outlet is not currently utilised.
"[The post office] sits between two schools with plenty of free parking in a residential area."