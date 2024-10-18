Biggleswade wedding photographer wants a win at the Wedding Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biggleswade wedding photographer Lorna Newman Wedding Photography wants a win at The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 and has been announced as a Regional Finalist in the hotly fought wedding photography category with the aim of being recognised as the best in the East Anglia Region.

Lorna Newman Wedding Photography said: "It means so much to be selected for the regional finals, I am really lucky to do a job I absolutely love and work with amazing couples, venues and suppliers across the UK. I was so grateful to be nominated for TWIA and really hope it will open up new opportunities and help my business grow and reach new couples and keep doing what I love."

The first step on the road to National glory will be a triumph at the Regional Awards event in November. Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned Regional Winner in November before progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” said Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards. “Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

Lorna Newman Wedding Photography - TWIA The Wedding Industry Awards Regional Finalist 2025

It’s been a great year for Lorna Newman Wedding Photography already who has worked with some fantastic couples. She has won multiple wedding photography awards this year and is now ranking 3rd in the UK. Muddy Stilettos have just run a feature where Lorna offers advice and tips on how to find your perfect wedding photographer. It has been Lorna's second year attending the Rock N Roll Bride Live Show in London which had record attendees. And her new Re-Brand just hit its first year anniversary and has been a great success for her and is getting lots of people talking.

Lorna Newman said: "Winning would mean so much, it's such an honour to be a part of someone's wedding day and do a job I love. I am so grateful to everyone that has voted for me and supported me, good luck to all the finalists."

Entries, nominations and voting for The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 opened online in February 2024. Visit www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk. Entries closed at 5pm on 23rd September.

The 10 Regional Awards events will be held in November 2024 with Regional Winners progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

TWIA Regional Finalist 2025 entry - Black and white themed wedding at Shortmead House in Biggleswade

The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) ensures that there is a credible, reliable, independent regional and national awards process. They are the only client-voted, expert-judged regional and national awards in the wedding industry.