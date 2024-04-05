Biggleswade's Jenolite honoured at the Elite Business Top 100 SME Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1939, Jenolite quickly became Europe’s most trusted brand in rust treatment, trusted by organisations such as Boeing, Airbus & the MOD and has been used on iconic structures round the world, including the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben and S.S. Britannia.

Under new ownership, Jenolite embarked on a journey to revitalize its brand, introducing innovative solutions beyond rust removal. Today, their product range includes: Metal Treatment, Paints & Primers, Fillers & Sealants, Cleaners & Lubricants, and Automotive Care.

Managing Director Connor Heaps expressed elation, stating, "We are all thrilled to witness our dedicated team's hard work and commitment being acknowledged on a national scale. This recognition reaffirms our mission to restore this proud British brand to its former glory."

