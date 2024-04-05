Biggleswade's Jenolite honoured at the Elite Business Top 100 SME Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Established in 1939, Jenolite quickly became Europe’s most trusted brand in rust treatment, trusted by organisations such as Boeing, Airbus & the MOD and has been used on iconic structures round the world, including the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben and S.S. Britannia.
Under new ownership, Jenolite embarked on a journey to revitalize its brand, introducing innovative solutions beyond rust removal. Today, their product range includes: Metal Treatment, Paints & Primers, Fillers & Sealants, Cleaners & Lubricants, and Automotive Care.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Managing Director Connor Heaps expressed elation, stating, "We are all thrilled to witness our dedicated team's hard work and commitment being acknowledged on a national scale. This recognition reaffirms our mission to restore this proud British brand to its former glory."
Jenolite's accolade in the Elite Business 2024 Top 100 not only honours the company's achievements but also shines a beacon on Biggleswade's capacity for nurturing thriving enterprises. It's a moment of pride for both the company and the local community alike.