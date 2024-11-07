Biggleswade's Red Lion pub back on the market after October sale falls through

A Biggleswade pub is back on the market after being sold at auction only last month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Lion, London Road, went under the hammer in October for £400,000 – and is now up for sale with a £375,000 asking price.

It originally went on sale in May with an asking price of £750,000 from its owners, Elliott Builders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have since split the plot in two and put the pub and part of the car park up for sale at £375,000. The other part of the site – including a barn and a larger part of the car park – remains with Elliott Builders.

The Savills sign pictured on the pub in October. Image: Councillor Grant Fage.

Explaining events following the October auction, Savills estate agents said: "The buyer was unable to complete on the sale, and so the lot has been added to our 19th November catalogue. The pub was guided at £375,000 in our 8th October auction, selling for £400,000 on the fall of the gavel.

Reacting to the news, a spokesman for East Bedfordshire CAMRA, said: "CAMRA remains convinced that, in the right hands, the Red Lion has a sustainable future as a busy community pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope it attracts the attention of someone who will take it on and CAMRA looks forward to welcoming and supporting them."

The Red Lion closed for good in January 2019 after it was sold to developers by Greene King.

It was bought by UK Regeneration, who aimed to turn it into a pub, restaurant and a farm shop - but when this didn't come to fruition it was sold to Elliott Builders.

Biggleswade Town Councillor, Jonathan Woodhead, said: "I'm optimistic for the future of this historic building in Biggleswade. It has been part of the fabric of the town for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully a new owner can take it on and breathe life into it and provide a service that local residents will benefit from."

Speaking after the October sale, Central Bedfordshire Councillor for Biggleswade East, Grant Fage, reminded the public: "The other thing that I stress is that Biggleswade Town Council has a Neighbourhood Plan, which requires commercial premises in the town centre to remain commercial for at least the ground floor level."